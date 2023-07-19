ePropulsion Continues Its 11-Year Commitment To Deliver Industry-Leading Product Value

ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, is proud to continue to deliver industry-leading product value in electric propulsion, as it enters its second decade of dedication to the coming electric and intelligent boating revolution.

The electric vehicle boom isn’t just about cars, it’s also about millions of boats. The electrification of boats has attracted not only start-ups but also traditional industry heavyweights, making the electric propulsion market highly competitive with various players entering the market. The number of companies offering electric propulsion options is increasing and competition between brands is becoming fierce. While major brands aim to gain market share by differentiating on product quality, and features, the industry is also seeing a trend toward price reduction.

Product and pricing strategies vary between brands. ePropulsion has taken the stance that it consistently offers the best value for money from day one. From smart and user-friendly feature development to rigorous quality assurance management and first-class warranty service, the brand is laser-focused on not only continuing to offer the best value but also the very best products and services to ensure customer satisfaction. Pursuing a product-oriented strategy, the company has been investing more in R&D than marketing. Each year, over 20% of revenue goes to R&D, contributing to product upgrades and user experience improvement.

“As electric propulsion becomes popular, competition between brands has been getting more aggressive,” said Danny Tao, Co-founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “This is especially true when it comes to price. We know our outboards are proven to be reliable, efficient and packed with smart features not found in most offerings, but our price is where we really are leading the pack. The lifetime value of an ePropulsion motor is unmatched in the industry. We have always promised our customers the best prices, the highest quality of construction and an industry-leading factory-backed warranty and we are committed to remaining true to our price and quality promises.”

ePropulsion’s product line ranges from the 1kW Spirit 1.0 Series outboards with integrated battery to the 3 kW and 6 kW Navy Evo outboards, the 1kW – 6 kW Pod Drive Evo and the H-Series and I-Series range of inboard motors. ePropulsion stands behind the quality of its products and the value they offer the consumer.

