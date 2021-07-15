ePropulsion Demonstrates The Power Of Solar And Sustainable Marine Propulsion In Association With SailGP

ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, continues its commitment to sustainability through its ongoing partnership with SailGP and sees a positive conversion rate of 20% in boat owners changing from petrol to electric propulsion outboards.

ePropulsion’s products are renowned for being high quality, quiet, eco-friendly, and low maintenance. Its latest offering is its solar charge controllers for use with its Spirit 1.0 Plus and Spirit 1.0 Evo models. These can be used in conjunction with its own foldable solar panel or a third-party solar panel for charging. Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology precisely positions the maximum power point of photovoltaic (PV) cells to draw more energy, with efficiency greater than 99.9%. With improved system efficiency, the charging conversion reaches up to 90% and works with a variety of solar panels and a range of input voltages from 12-35V. The foldable solar panel for charging provides 100 watts of power with plug and play waterproof connectors and efficient transformation.

The solar panels have been put to the test, and received very positive feedback, through ePropulsion’s partnership with SailGP. The adrenaline-fueled, global sailing league, that champions a world ‘powered by natureTM’, has been using ePropulsion’s solar products to power the electric outboard motors used on eleven supporting boats at its Grand Prix events across the globe.

ePropulsion outboards are not only better for the environment but are also easier to use. The full power running time of a 3HP electric outboard is generally the same as a petrol motor, and they are rechargeable ashore and afloat using solar chargers or hydrogeneration. The possibility of using an external power source, such as solar power, is exclusive to electric motors, another benefit over petrol propulsion.

Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion, said: “We continue to innovate and build a sustainable boating experience for our customers and will continue to explore and advocate for sustainable products in the industry. We are delighted with our growth and the significant success that ePropulsion products are experiencing. To receive positive feedback about our innovations from partners, customers, and evidenced in the positive trend of uptake, really confirms our belief that electric propulsion is the way forward for the marine industry and the planet. Whether sailors, anglers or tender users, customers are often surprised at how efficient, simple and clean electric outboard motors are, whilst still achieving the same results as petrol engines in terms of performance.”

Steve Bruce, MD of ePropulsion UK added: “ePropulsion are excited to be a SailGP Partner and in particularly working with the league’s community engagement initiative – the Inspire programme – which aims to educate and inspire young people about sustainable resources and the power of nature through sailing. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to get feedback on our products, to promote cleaner boating and that ePropulsion is continually exploring the use of sustainable and recyclable resources in its product range.”

The next SailGP event to take place is the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on 17-18 July 2021 in Plymouth, UK.

Source: ePropulsion