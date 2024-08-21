Epropulsion Partners with 37th America’s Cup to supply sustainable electric power for autonomous race marks

ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced today its new partnership with America’s Cup, the most prestigious international sailing competition in the world, to power their autonomous race marks at the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona.

ePropulsion’s Navy 6.0 Evo motor, powered by its E163 battery, will provide propulsion for the AC Bot, the autonomous race marks developed by the America’s Cup team ahead of the October competition. During last year’s preliminary competitions, the AC Bot was tested and found to provide reliable boundary demarcations for sailors and spectators alike. These cutting-edge marks are operated via GPS, eliminating the need to anchor them to the seabed and thus avoiding damage to the overall marine environment while simultaneously reducing fuel consumption and pollution via ePropulsion’s electric propulsion system.

“We’re delighted to partner with America’s Cup, the oldest competition in sailing, to power these innovative race marks and elevate the climate consciousness of this competition,” said Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion. “ePropulsion is dedicated to promoting and furthering sustainability on all fronts, and we’re very pleased with this opportunity to do so with the AC Bot and America’s Cup.”

“After their success during the preliminary competitions last year, we’re very excited to put our AC Bots back in action in Barcelona,” said Brent Russell, Head of Technology, AC Media. “We’re even more excited to have ePropulsion as a partner. The America’s Cup is the pinnacle of sailing competition and the perfect platform for raising awareness of the importance of adopting environmentally friendly technology.”

The Navy Series is the backbone of ePropulsion electric outboard motors. It provides efficient and clean power for aluminum fishing boats, dinghies, daysailers and cruising sailboats, and suitable for salt and freshwater. Thanks to the direct-drive technology, the Navy electric outboard boat motor is quiet, low maintenance, and reliable.

ePropulsion’s E-Series Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are high-performance and packed with features. With three times higher energy density and 70% less weight than lead-acid batteries, the E-Series is perfect for smaller vessels with minimal interior storage space.

Connectors can be attached with only one hand – no additional tools are required for simple installation. IP67 waterproof rated, the E163 is designed for the Navy 6.0 Evo (9.9HP). Engineered for ease of use, its intelligent battery management system (BMS) features a display that shows state of charge, voltage, current and alarm information for maximum safety. The E163 is designed for high reliability with an all-metal housing that is impact resistant and drop proof.

Source: ePropulsion