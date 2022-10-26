ePropulsion Shortlisted For Prestigious Dame – Design Award At Metstrade

Judges nominate and praise ePropulsion’s I-20 Electric Inboard Motor, its state-of-the-art, innovative ePropulsion Smart System Architecture (eSSA) and connectivity

ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, is pleased to share that it has been shortlisted for a DAME – Design Award for its innovative I-20 Electric Inboard Motor.

The I-20 has been shortlisted, alongside 48 other designs from a total field of 104 entries across 14 countries, in the ‘machinery, propulsion, mechanical and electrical systems and fitting’ category in the awards, which are held at the METSTRADE show in Amsterdam from 15-17 November. The award is judged by an international panel of experts with detailed pre-visit scrutiny of submitted entry information followed by two very intensive hands-on days looking at products in detail. The I-20 will be on display at the METSTRADE Breakfast Briefing and in the DAME presentation area located at Elicium (hall 13).

The I-20 is clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly. It’s suitable for both individual and commercial users and for all kinds of yachts, leisure boats and sailing boats. It is highly integrated and compact, featuring five modules (motor, gearbox, motor controller, system control unit and cooling system) in one core power module. Drawing design inspiration from the magnificent whale in terms of shape, strength, and connection to the marine environment, the I-20 is lightweight and easy to install. It maintains and boasts an excellent human machine interaction system (HMI) with a Smart Throttle that provides timely and precise control and features the IP67 rated waterproof Smart Display, a 5-inch colour touch screen.

ePropulsion Smart System Architecture (eSSA) is the company’s most advanced hardware and software technology and takes the electronic control unit (ECU) as the core, integrating the electric drive system, interactive system, battery system and cloud all into one. It features a smart and modular design to deliver a safe and reliable performance thanks to its fault diagnosis system and full redundancy design. The modular design also allows for a number of different batteries to be selected depending upon range requirements, providing a high level of flexibility.

The I-20 supports the integration of the ePropulsion Connectivity Service, based on boating IoT technology. It allows users to access cloud-based connectivity services without the need for additional accessories. From here, with user’s authorization, users can check everything from the location of the boat to battery level, speed and charging status, automatically generate sailing logs, authorise guests to power on for easy boat sharing remotely and even turn on the security mode and notify the user instantly should the boat be stolen.

“The I-20 effortlessly combines iconic design with practical, real-world use and we’re thrilled it has been recognised in these prestigious awards,” says Danny Tao, Co-founder and CEO of ePropulsion.

“We’re passionate about making boating more sustainable and reducing its impact on the environment so that it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come. With the I-20, we’re showing that when it comes to electric inboard motors, there doesn’t have to be a compromise. We have utilised intelligent features and connectivity to significantly advance the system whilst delivering on aesthetic design, efficiency, and performance at the same time as being better for the planet and quieter for both passengers and the aquatic environment.”

Launched in 1991, the DAME Awards is the longest running and most prestigious competition for marine equipment in the world. It recognises the best-designed marine products, with a particular emphasis on design, functionality, ease-of-use, originality, and innovation. This year marked a welcome full return of an international jury of leading design and user experts to the DAME Design Award’s specially created assessment room at RAI Amsterdam. Reflecting global sentiment and the need to transform to net zero, the awards now place greater importance on the environmental impact of products and how they improve sustainability.

ePropulsion now joins the ranks of many hundreds of important products over the years that have been recognised by the DAME Jury.

Source: ePropulsion