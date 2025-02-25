Epson partners with Maersk to reduce emissions from inbound ocean transportation

Epson has announced its partnership with Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics company, to use greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduced fuels like biodiesel and green methanol for its inbound ocean transportation.

The collaboration represents the start of a three-year programme to increase the volume of containers transported using GHG emission reduced fuels and marks a significant step towards Epson’s pledge to become carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050. With ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk offers a product that allows cargo owners to reduce the GHG emissions of their seaborne transports by up to 82% compared to conventional fossil fuel transported containers.

As part of its EPSON 25 Renewed initiative, Epson is charting a decarbonisation pathway, with carbon-free logistics a key focus in achieving its aims. In the first year of a three-year programme, the partnership with Maersk is projected to yield savings of 230 tonnes of CO2e emissions.

Maersk is a leading global shipping line and end to end logistics provider committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. The company is at the forefront of sustainability initiatives in the maritime industry, including the deployment of dual fuel-equipped container ships that can sail on green methanol, plus a range of other GHG reducing initiatives in hinterland logistics (e.g. EV trucks, electric trains).

Maersk was the first in its industry to have its 2030 and 2040 targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in alignment with a 1.5°C and net zero pathway, and its commitment to sustainability includes participation in the CDP Carbon Disclosure Project (A List ranking) and Ecovadis (Platinum rating). Its ECO Delivery product, launched in 2019, is delivering lower emissions with a focus on decarbonising logistics for ocean, inland, and air transportation. The ocean freight industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by or around, i.e. close to 2050. Maersk has set even more ambitious targets, aiming for net zero GHG emissions by 2040.

Kaisa Helena Tikk, Head of Commercial Sustainability at A.P. Moller – Maersk, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving shared environmental goals: “Partnerships are essential in creating impactful solutions for decarbonisation, and our customers are at the core of these partnerships. Our collaboration with Epson is a testament to our shared values and commitment to reducing the GHG emissions from logistics as fast as we can. Together, we are not only reducing emissions but setting a benchmark for other cargo owners and the shipping and logistics industry.”

Mark Robertson, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Epson Europe, explains: “Epson is committed to driving transformative change in the way we conduct our business. By partnering with Maersk to use emission reduced fuel for our inbound ocean transportation, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals. This initiative not only reduces our carbon footprint but also sets a positive example for the electronics industry. The decision to use emission reduced fuel for inbound ocean transportation, combined with optimising our container space and using advanced tracking software, underscores Epson’s dedication to sustainability and, as one of the world’s leading technology manufacturers, setting better standards for environmental responsibility in logistics.”

Epson recognises that the transition to emission reduced fuels, despite initial cost challenges, is vital for reducing GHG emissions in ocean transportation. This partnership with Maersk aims to set a precedent in the electronics sector, where the adoption of biodiesel or green methanol remains relatively rare. In tandem with utilising these GHG emission reduced fuels, Epson is optimising its container space, fitting over 15% more freight per container through improved logistics and product design.

To enhance transparency and measure the carbon footprint accurately, Epson has also integrated Shippeo software into its logistics operations, allowing the company to track the carbon impact across all transportation methods, from factory to final delivery.

The partnership with Maersk marks the first stage in a journey towards more sustainable logistics, demonstrating how collaboration can lead to significant environmental impact and inspire others in the industry to follow suit.

Source: Epson