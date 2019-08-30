Equinor says Sverdrup oilfield may start crude shipments ahead of schedule

Equinor has notified oil market participants that Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field could begin crude shipments in October, earlier than the scheduled November startup, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“We’ve issued an early loading schedule that includes Sverdrup cargoes for October,” Equinor spokesman Morten Eek said.

“Nothing would please us more than to see production before November, although a November start-up remains our primary expectation, he added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)