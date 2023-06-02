Equinor says tanker loading at Hammerfest LNG despite shutdown

The Arctic Aurora tanker is currently loading up at the Arctic Hammerfest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant despite production being shut down, operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Friday.

“We can load even if production is halted, as long as we have LNG in the tank,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Equinor stopped production at Hammerfest LNG located on the Melkoeya island on May 31 due to a leak in the cooling circuit, and currently plans a start-up to take place on June 8.

In addition to the Arctic Aurora, tanker Arctic Lady is currently anchored off Melkoeya, according to Eikon Refinitiv ship-tracking data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)