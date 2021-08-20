Equinor to resume oil export from Norway terminal

Crude oil loadings will resume at Equinor’s EQNR.OL Sture export terminal on Norway’s west coast on Friday, a company spokesperson said.

The loading of crude on to the TS Bergen aframax vessel was halted on Thursday when environmental activists entered the terminal’s safety zone with a sailing boat, and also blocked a road leading to the terminal.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)