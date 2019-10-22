Equinor to ship first Sverdrup oil to China

The first cargo of crude produced at Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield will be shipped to China later this week via the Suez Canal, field operator Equinor said.

The buyer is China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co., Ltd. (UNIPEC), a part of the SINOPEC Group.

The first cargo will hold one million barrels of oil with a market value of around $60 million, while future cargoes are expected to contain between 600,000 and 2 million barrels, the company added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editting by Terje Solsvik)