Ericsson, China Mobile and Zhangjiagang Port 5G-powered smart port success

Several use case applications have been implemented across the 5G network at different periods since its deployment in August 2022. The resulting connectivity has led to significant advancements in the automation, digital transformation and intelligent operations of the port.

Bulk terminals – where large amounts of cargoes are stored for varying lengths of time before being transferred to the next point of a delivery chain – stand to benefit from smart next-generation connectivity to increase the efficiency of complex operations, as well as addressing specific challenges of dry bulk cargoes such as coal, ore and grain.

Zhangjiagang Port Group, China Mobile, Ericsson, and other partners are leveraging the advantages of the superior bandwidth, lower latency, broader coverage and increased reliability of 5G.

These are being used to support the network performance of the smart port in Zhangjiagang through the deployment of a 5G network and customized 5G capabilities. A range of 5G applications integrated with advanced information technologies, such as AI, cloud computing, remote control, and autonomous driving, have been deployed to enhance productivity, safety, and reduce environmental impact.

Pan Jiangfeng, deputy general manager of China Mobile Zhangjiagang branch office, says: “We are excited to join hands with Ericsson and Zhangjiagang Port Group to enable the digitalization of Zhangjiagang port with cutting edge 5G technology. By leveraging all the advantages of 5G, the automation and intelligence of Zhangjiagang port have been significantly enhanced, making it a typical use case under China Mobile’s “5G+” program.”

5G network: the intelligent transformation foundation

To meet requirements for network mode, wireless side equipment selection and wireless coverage, Ericsson and China Mobile implemented a 5G standalone (5G SA) network, utilizing Massive MIMO technology on both 4.9GHz and 2.6GHz bands.

This set up achieves comprehensive coverage across key areas, including shore-side loading and unloading zones, yard operations, ship clearance, equipment inspection and more, through the deployment of a 5G network.

The solution leverages the 2.6GHz band for extensive coverage and the 4.9GHz band for uplink capacity to ensure optimal wireless coverage, uplink bandwidth, and latency for video backhauling. This approach boosts the efficiency of the port equipment and real-time data transmission to advance the port’s intelligent transformation.

Customizing 5G solutions for port intelligence

Ericsson and China Mobile will use Ericsson technologies to explore and research customized 5G solutions for Zhangjiagang Dry Bulk Terminal, including:

• 5G network slicing for differentiated performance

• 5G positioning for precise asset management

• 5G RedCap for efficient sensor deployment

• 5G LAN for IT system upgrades and innovative applications

Meeting key needs with unmanned applications

The intelligent transformation of inland bulk terminals involves all aspects of terminal production and operation, including automation and remote control of terminal loading and unloading equipment, conveyors, yard equipment, clearing machines and more.

These also include unmanned inspection of equipment, intelligent monitoring of horizontal transportation, intelligent workforce management, video surveillance, environmental monitoring, and many other scenarios.

To address the application needs of the Zhangjiagang Smart Port, the partners have jointly developed and delivered multiple innovative 5G applications, including:

• Automation of large equipment: Enhancing automated control for loading and unloading, transportation, yard operation, and auxiliary tasks reduces the need for manual operators. This significantly boosts efficiency and safety.

• Remote control of bulk cargo clearing equipment: Integrating video monitoring, collision avoidance radar, and IMU sensor detection with 5G network capabilities enables unmanned clearing. This vastly improves the operator’s working environment, reduces safety risks and labor intensity, and lowers operating costs.

• Port production scheduling powered by 5G network: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) unites key port operations into a unified platform, optimizing production scheduling, cargo handling, and outbound operations. The extension of IT infrastructure to terminal operations enhances planning and timeliness, solving the “last mile” of port IT transformation. According to the data from the port, since the deployment was completed in August 2022, the workforce efficiency is increased by 12.8 percent, and remote operations cut inefficiencies, lowering energy costs by more than 10 percent annually, saving an average of RMB 1.2 million.

• Automated inspection at bulk terminal production sites: The gradual implementation of unmanned automated inspection is a key priority in advancing smart ports. An intelligent inspection system for belt conveyors has been deployed. This new system upgrades manual inspection to fully automatic, intelligent, and proactive maintenance, significantly enhancing inspection efficiency and reliability. Results show that unmanned belt conveyor inspections prevent major failures to allow smoother operations, extending the service life of conveyor belts, steel wire ropes, speed reducers and motors. Consequently, material and accessory consumption is reduced, leading to an estimated 8 percent or RMB 1.8 million of annual savings in material and repair costs.

More functions and features will be introduced to the dry bulk terminal in Zhangjiagang as 5G continues to evolve.

Liu Jianjun, Director of Technical Engineering Department, Zhangjiagang Port Group, says: “The Zhangjiagang Smart Port project with China Mobile and Ericsson is a milestone for exploring a new path to realize the digital transformation of the port. Benefiting from the capabilities and innovative applications of 5G, our productivity, production environment, and human safety have been significantly enhanced and improved. In the future, we are looking forward to more cooperation and jointly exploring 5G-A applications in more business scenarios.”

Zheng Shaodong, director of China Mobile new solutions at Ericsson, says: “Moving forward, Ericsson remains committed to working with China Mobile and other partners in deepening the integration of 5G technology innovation with industry practices and driving the construction of smart ports across China.”

Source: Ericsson