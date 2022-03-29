Erik Thun Adds New Climate Friendly Tanker To The Gothia Tanker Alliance

Erik Thun has signed a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker. Upon delivery, the vessel will become number ten in the “Vinga series” of globally top-performing sister vessels when it comes to energy efficiency and reduced climate footprint. The 17,999 dwt vessel will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou and is a sister to Thun Venern. She is the latest contribution to the “Vinga-series” of nine previous sister vessels, all trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance. All sisters are designed with special focus on minimal impact on the environment.

Erik Thun´s close partner Furetank will technically and commercially manage the new vessel and upon delivery in 2024, the vessel will enter the Gothia Tanker Alliance network. All the vessels in the series have dual-fuel capability and uses LNG/LBG as fuel. They are equipped with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles. The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with shore power, to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports will offer the opportunity. It has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. A flexible cargo pump and line arrangement is ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port-turnaround time.

Sustainability work always has been and will be a focus for Erik Thun. To place this order, of a resource efficient, top performing product tanker, and further deepen our good and long-term co-operation with Furetank is a great example of our vision to be a sustainable Swedish partner over generations, states Johan Källsson, Managing Director at Erik Thun AB – It is very good news that Erik Thun continues to engage in the development of Gothia Tanker Alliance. It helps us reach ever greater environmental benefits. With this vessel, we will operate fifteen dual-fuel tankers of the highest environmental standard. It increases the efficiency of our logistics and reduces climate emissions, as we always have a vessel in the right position for every transport and thereby minimize the time in ballast, says Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

Source: Erik Thun