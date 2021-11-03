ERMA FIRST and MAN Energy Solutions agree strategic partnership

MAN Energy Solutions Benelux via MAN PrimeServ Omnicare strategy will be providing after-sales technical support to vessels equipped with ERMA FIRST ballast water treatment systems calling at ports and repair yards in Northern Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, ERMA FIRST customers will be able to utilise the skills of MAN Energy Solutions Benelux 20 strong team of expert marine engineers based in Rotterdam and Antwerp for onboard equipment services. These include troubleshooting, installation, maintenance, calibration and testing related issues.

ERMA FIRST is a leading manufacturer of ballast water treatment equipment and has installed over 2000 systems on more than 1500 ships worldwide. Its global after-sales network already encompasses locations in the USA, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Panama, UAE, India, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Poland, Latvia and Ukraine. The addition of MAN Energy Solutions’ Benelux team to ERMA FIRST’s network further widens its reach.

“We have always taken great pride in our ability to offer customers the best after-sales network in the market,” said ERMA FIRST Managing Director Konstantinos Stampedakis.

“This partnership with MAN Energy Solutions further strengthens our global capability as we look to assist our clients with ever more local support in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dirk Willems, Managing Director at MAN Energy Solutions Benelux said:

“MAN Energy Solutions Benelux is delighted to have agreed this partnership. We have a highly trained group of engineers in Rotterdam and Antwerp, who are ready to assist ERMA FIRST customers from Northern France to North Germany as well as the Netherlands and Belgium.

“The technical capability of our engineers is well-known and we have unrivalled expertise when it comes to responsive and industry-leading technical support.”

To access the network, ERMA FIRST customers should contact the ERMA FIRST help desk.

Source: ERMA FIRST