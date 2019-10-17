ERMA FIRST invests in METIS Cyberspace Technology: Strategic alliance strengthens ability to provide solutions for ‘smarter, safer, greener and more efficient shipping’

ERMA FIRST, the maritime-focused environmental engineering group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a controlling interest in METIS Cyberspace Technology that was previously owned by the Germanos – led Olympia Group. Established in 2016, METIS is specialized in electronic engineering, IoT, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, offering a platform that enables shipping companies to acquire and analyze data to improve performance over a wide range of operational aspects.

The innovative METIS platform uses Cloud-based Virtual Personal Assistants that work ceaselessly to provide in-time information, diagnosis and prediction to company personnel through a conversational user interface focused on the requirements of shipping companies. In a very short period of time, METIS has attracted an exceptional client list of prominent international shipowners and managers. The team will remain the same as before. METIS’ expertise is seen as complimentary, offering an extensive added value to those of ERMA FIRST, a spin-off from the long-established Environmental Protection Engineering S.A. (EPE). ERMA FIRST is an engineering and manufacturing company best-known in the shipping industry for its successful Ballast Water Treatment System that was the first of its kind type-approved by the US Coast Guard.

It brings to the strategic cooperation a wealth of environmental protection knowledge, an international sales and service network and an established client base around the world. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of the industry, both companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of green digital solutions to ensure they remain in the competitive vanguard. “We are extremely excited to be joining forces with METIS. We have been admirers of the company since its inception,” said Managing Director of ERMA FIRST Konstantinos Stampedakis and he added, “Our vision for METIS is to allow its team to continue doing what it does so well and to strengthen the company’s ability to provide solutions for smarter, safer, greener and more efficient solutions for the maritime industry. We also expect that the addition of METIS’s expertise will further enhance ERMA FIRST’s existing after-sales capabilities, enabling us to serve ERMA FIRST BWTS FIT client vessels in real time”.

“Together, we will produce new products and services, extending the coverage of the ship’s operation towards a more sustainable future. METIS already offers a unique product but has unlimited capabilities that go well beyond performance monitoring. Our interest in METIS definitely has an eye on the future,” said Eleni Polychronopoulou, Executive Vice President of Environmental Protection Engineering SA.

For METIS, Mike Konstantinidis commented “We are delighted to receive the endorsement of ERMA FIRST and become a valuable member of the company. Shipping is on the brink of a new era and, as exciting possibilities arise, we now have a stronger base to explore them together. “ERMA FIRST has established its name worldwide for quality, innovation and service and METIS can only be strengthened by their network, longstanding focus on green solutions for shipping and their overall commitment to the maritime industry.” Mr. Konstantinidis commented.

Source: ERMA First