Ernst Russ AG: Sale of MV MOVEON

The Hamburg-based Ernst Russ Group sold the container feeder vessel MOVEON.

MV MOVEON has a slot capacity of 868 TEU, a length of 135 meters and a width of around 23 meters. The container feeder vessel was built in 2001 by the Hamburg shipyard J. J. Sietas KG Schiffswerft. The Ernst Russ Group has operated the vessel together with a joint venture partner since 2016. The transaction was completed with the handover of the vessel in Piraeus, Greece. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the transaction.

The three-month report 2024 of Ernst Russ AG will be published on 27 May 2024. The Annual General Meeting 2024 will take place on 30 May 2024 in Hamburg.

Source: Ernst Russ AG