Ernströmgruppen acquires Daniamant

Ernströmgruppen AB has today agreed to acquire Daniamant A/S and Daniamant Ltd., Danish-based marine electronics company, from the NTR Holding A/S Group.

“This strategic acquisition brings together Daniamant’s and Hammar’s strengths and creates a solid foundation to further expand our businesses with the support of Ernströmgruppen Group. All at Daniamant look forward to this next exciting chapter with its new owners. Combining Ernströmgruppen Groups financial strength, engineering capabilities and proven experience will create a more dynamic environment for Daniamant, assisting us in developing further strategies to assist in the growth of Daniamant and Ernströmgruppen, whilst at the same time exploring key synergies that exist with other companies in our new owners portfolio.” Kevin Rough, CEO Daniamant.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniamant and its team on board as a global niche leader complementing CM Hammar and Polyform. Our combined entrepreneurial strength in marine safety will benefit our customers,” says Håkan Skutberg, Head of Business Area Global Niche Products, Ernströmgruppen.

Alexander Wennergren Helm, CEO of Ernströmgruppen, is looking forward to support Daniamant’s journey: “We are very impressed with Daniamant’s team and how they have managed to build a leading and global company. This acquisition will further strengthen our position in the marine safety market and provide a solid base for further expansion.”

Source: Ernströmgruppen AB