ERRIA signs 2-year agreement with Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd is expanding their West African service and has chosen “Erria Container Services” in Tema, Ghana as their container repair hub. ERRIA’s Tema container repair facility holds adequately trained and qualified staff to repair, refurbish and upgrade containers so they meet the IICL industry quality standards.

By using the Tema repair facility Hapag-Lloyd can easily cover the region’s ports with containers in tiptop shape as the ERRIA technicians will quickly repair any damaged HapagLloyd containers. ERRIA has repaired Hapag-Lloyd containers throughout 2019, so Hapag-Lloyd is acute aware of the costs saved by feeding the region with the repaired containers rather than shipping empty containers to Asia for repair and then back to West Africa. This is a win/win pro-active container repair policy by Hapag-Lloyd and as a consequence of this a two-year container repair service agreement was agreed on.



Source: ERRIA