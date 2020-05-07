ESL Shipping: Negative Transportation Volumes Will Impact Earnings Moving Forward

ESL Shipping is the leading dry bulk cargo company in the Baltic Sea region. At the end of the review period, the shipping company’s fleet consisted of 51 vessels with a total capacity of 468,000 dwt. Of the vessels, 24 are wholly owned (75% of the fleet), two are minority-owned (2%) and the remaining 25 are time-chartered (23%). ESL Shipping’s competitive edge is based on its ability to secure product and raw material transportation for industries and energy production year-round, even in difficult weather conditions. The shipping company loads and unloads large ocean liners at sea as a special service.

ESL Shipping’s general operating environment weakened significantly starting from the beginning of the review period. Restrictions enforced in China at the beginning of the review period due to the coronavirus pandemic had a substantial impact on general price levels in shipping company operations. The expansion of the restrictions to other market areas during March increased uncertainties, and lowered demand and price levels in cargo markets. ELS Shipping has been able to maintain its normal service level in the highly exceptional operating conditions.

Transportation volumes from industrial customers decreased to 3.5 (3.6) million tons during the first quarter of 2020. Transportation volumes in smaller vessel categories remained at a normal level. Demand for loading and unloading services for large ocean liners at sea was low during the first quarter, especially due to the pandemic in Asia and lower transportation volumes for large vessels.

ESL Shipping’s net sales decreased from the comparative period to EUR 42.7 (43.7) million. The operating profit also decreased to EUR 2.3 (3.2) million. The decrease in the volumes of coal consumed for energy to one third of the comparative period’s level as a result of the unusually warm winter in Central and Northern Europe caused the largest individual change in transportation volumes.

Due to transportation volumes being lower than estimated, some of the shipping company’s vessels of more than 10,000 dwt were forced to operate more than expected in very weak spot markets. One of the two large Supramax vessels operated in spot markets in the Atlantic region, while the other operated in contract traffic for the steel industry. The results of these two large vessels were slightly negative due to the poor cargo market situation. The new LNG-fueled vessels functioned well and were profitable. The smaller vessel category of less than 10,000 dwt reached a good volume and operating profit level as expected. In this vessel category, a significant customer agreement in the forest industry sector, about to terminate at the end of 2020, has been extended.

Outlook 2020 for ESL Shipping

The coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on many of the company’s key customers. Some customers have already announced production restrictions, which will have a significant negative impact on estimated transportation volumes, at least during the second quarter. The shipping company has a number of different customer clusters, whose operations are being affected in different ways by these exceptional circumstances. Transportation volumes from certain customers have, so far, remained at a normal level.

ESL Shipping has taken measures to adapt its operations to the lower demand for transportation services. In Finland, employee cooperation negotiations have been held to prepare for the situation. Operating expenses will be adjusted as necessary. One of the two pusher systems that has provided transportation services for the steel industry has been docked since the middle of March. ESL Shipping is closely monitoring the development of the market and is also prepared to dock other vessels during this spring and summer. At present, it is challenging to estimate when the demand for transportation will return to normal.

ESL Shipping is investigating different opportunities to have a broader presence in the Russian Arctic market. The shipping company will also continue its internal development activities to offer the most effective and environmentally friendly future transportation solutions on the markets.

Three larger vessels will be docked during the second and third quarters of 2020. Furthermore, two smaller vessels will be docked during the third quarter. During these scheduled dockages, new ballast water treatment systems that meet new environmental regulations will be installed in the vessels.

