ESL Shipping: Successful start for Virtual Arrival trial

ESL Shipping, steel producer SSAB and Port of Oxelösund have started Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic. The experiences after the first couple of arrivals have been positive and have resulted in reductions in consumption and CO2-emissions.

“The aim is to extend the Virtual Arrival to other common trade lines after the summer. It is delightful to see that other customers have shown strong interest in the concept too”, says Operations Director Kirsi Ylärinne.

The basic idea of Virtual Arrival is to reduce a vessel’s speed to meet revised arrival time if it is known that the berth will not be free on arrival. Regardless of the actual arrival time, the vessel still retains its place in the line-up based on the arrival time in normal service speed. In addition to decreased environmental footprint, Virtual Arrival gives a port better tools for more reliable scheduling and line-up of vessels.

You can read more about Virtual Arrival from our latest Sustainability Report.

Source: ESL Shipping