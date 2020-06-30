ESPO Blend August crude loading from Kozmino set at 2.6 mln t -schedule

Recent News

  

ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB loadings from Russia’s Pacific port of Kozmino are set at 2.6 million tonnes for August, down slightly from 2.64 million tonnes planned for loading in July, a schedule seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Russia’s ESPO Blend crude oil loadings are down from the recent record high of 3.2 million tonnes in May as output curbs under OPEC+ agreement affect oil export volumes.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)

