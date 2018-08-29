ESPO Blend crude oil loading plan from Kozmino port set at 2.7 mln t in October – schedule

The ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB loading plan from Russia’s Pacific port of Kozmino has been set at 2.7 million tonnes in October compared to 2.4 million tonnes in the September plan, according to the preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters.

Russia’s ESPO Blend crude oil exports from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino were set at 8.05 million tonnes for October-December 2018.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Adrian Croft)