ESPO Blend March loadings from Russia’s Kozmino set at 2.64 mln t -schedule

The ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB loading plan from Russia’s Pacific port of Kozmino has been set at 2.64 million tonnes for March versus 2.4 million tonnes planned for loading in February, a schedule seen by Reuters showed.

On a daily basis exports in March will stay unchanged from February levels, according to Reuters calculations. February is three days shorter than March.

Russia’s Rosneft will load nine cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each in March, according to the document. Small producers sold by trading firms Paramount Energy and Tenergy will load eight cargoes, while Surgutneftegaz will load seven cargoes, the schedule shows. Gazpromneft will load a cargo of 100,000 tonnes and Lukoil will load one 140,000-tonne cargo.

Prices for March-loading cargoes of ESPO Blend are currently under pressure due to thin Brent-Dubai spread, which attracts flows of alternative Brent-linked crude oil grades to Asia. The recent tender by Surgutneftegaz was awarded at premiums $2.70-2.90 a barrel against March Dubai swaps.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)