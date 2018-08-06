ESPO blend Sept loading plan revised down -sources

The ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB loading plan for September has been revised down to 2.3 million tonnes, from 2.4 million tonnes in the preliminary plan, three industry sources told Reuters.

A cargo of oil from small producers that had been scheduled to load on Sept. 22-25 was cancelled, the sources said.

As a result, small producers will load 500,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend from Kozmino in September, rather than the 600,000 tonnes under the preliminary plan.

Small producers’ volumes of ESPO Blend are sold in the market by trading firm Tenergy.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Susan Fenton)