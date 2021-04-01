ESPO calls on Member States and EU to take port projects on board in the Recovery and Resilience Plans

Over the last months, European ports have been playing a critical role in the supply and distribution of essential goods and in keeping the economy running. As gateways to the world, being at the crossroads of supply chains, hubs of energy, industry and blue economy, ports can be unique engines of sustainable growth and recovery. To continue to play their role, Europe’s ports must remain resilient and fit for future.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the EU’s main financial instrument to implement a green, digital and resilient recovery of our economy. As the preparation of the national recovery and resilience plans is reaching its final stage, ESPO calls on the EU Member States to take on board and reconsider port projects.

“Europe’s seaports are engines of growth and recovery. Ports are at the crossroads of transitions and can really be a partner in the green and digital recovery. We consider that many port projects have the leverage to boost the needed transitions put forward in Europe’s recovery policy. We regret to hear that some Member States refuse to take these projects on board,” says ESPO’s Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost.

ESPO regrets this missed opportunity to substantially contribute to a green, digital and resilient recovery.

Europe’s ports hope that the European Commission is paying special attention to the following points in their assessment of the national plans:

• The alignment of the national recovery and resilience plan with the challenges identified in the relevant country-specific recommendations;

• The adequate inclusion and consultation of regional and local authorities in the preparation of the national recovery and resilience plan.

Source: ESPO