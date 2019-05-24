ESPO Congratulates Port Of Ceuta, Shannon Foynes Port Company And Port Of Melilla For Getting Ecoports’ Environmental Standard (Pers)

ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta (Spain), Shannon Foynes Port Company (Ireland) and Port of Melilla (Spain) for getting EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO’s Secretary General, Eamonn O’Reilly, ESPO’s Chairman, and Sotiris Raptis, EcoPorts coordinator, handed over the PERS certificates to the ports’ representatives during the annual ESPO Conference in Livorno.

“I would like to congratulate Port of Ceuta for getting EcoPort’s environmental standard and Shannon Foynes Port Company and Port of Melilla for renewing it. European ports are clearly stepping up their efforts to communicate about their environmental policies and to engage with the surrounding citizens and community. The 2019 citizen wants to be better informed and is more engaged. Ports have to respond with more transparency regarding both externalities and environmental performance, but also have to show how the port in its different functions and responsibilities can contribute to the well-being of the city, the region and the citizen,” says ESPO’s Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost.

“It is encouraging that the number of ports that joined EcoPorts is continuously increasing. Environmental challenges such as climate change, air quality, noise and water quality are key priorities for European ports. EcoPorts enables ports to further improve how they deal with the environmental challenges and to communicate to local communities, policy makers, research and civil society their priorities and the progress they make,” says EcoPorts coordinator, Sotiris Raptis.

Compliance with the PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

Source: ESPO