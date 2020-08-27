ESPO congratulates Port of Rotterdam for renewing its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS)

ESPO congratulates Port of Rotterdam for renewing its EcoPorts’ Port environmental Review system (PERS), the only port sector specific environmental management standard.

Being PERS certified requires amongst others that the port increases transparency by making its environmental report publicly available. It also implies that the port is effectively monitoring environmental challenges and is actively improving its environmental management. A significant share of the 112 EcoPorts members have acquired PERS, compliance of which is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register. The certificate has a validity of two years, after which it is revised. This ensures that the port continues to meet the requirements.

“It is no secret that the Port of Rotterdam is in many ways a frontrunner when it comes to engagements in environmental sustainability. By renewing its PERS certification the Port of Rotterdam proves that transparency and monitoring of environmental performance are important tools of its environmental commitment. It also shows its support for the Ecoports network and its tools. Every port adhering to the network and attaining PERS certification strengthens the network. We are very grateful to have Rotterdam on board ESPO’s most important bottom up initiative,” says ESPO’s Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost.

“The renewal of the PERS certificate by the Port of Rotterdam is an important signal that the only port-specific standard available is well recognised and preferred by the port sector. It also shows that major European ports are committed to working with relevant applicable environmental management systems (EMS). To have a port’s environmental performance certified by environmental standards such as PERS factors in when insurance companies calculate premiums, and is evidence of port’s continued efforts to contribute to the greening of the supply chain,” says EcoPorts Coordinator, Valter Selén.

Source: ESPO