ESPO congratulates the Port Authorities of Castellón and Cartagena for renewing their PERS Certifications

ESPO congratulates the Autoridad Portuaria de Castellón and the Autoridad Portuaria de Cartagena for renewing their EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). This is the second time that Cartagena achieves the PERS certification and an impressive sixth occasion the Port of Castellón achieves the standard. These feats recognise both ports efforts in protecting the Mediterranean marine environment, facilitating the circular economy and pushing for better energy efficiency.

Port of Castellón achieved the PERS certification for the sixth time

ESPO Secretary General Isabelle Ryckbost commented: “Spain has currently the highest number of PERS certified seaports in the EU. With the re-certification of the ports of Cartagena and Castellón, these ports help keeping Spain on top of the EcoPorts list. The environmental track record of the port of Cartagena is well-known in ESPO. In 2016, Cartagena was shortlisted for the ESPO Award competition for its ambitious project on nature protection and conservation. Port of Castellón is clearly putting the emphasis on sustainable growth by aiming at developing in compliance with Europe’s Blue Growth Strategy.”

ESPO Senior Policy Advisor Valter Selén said: “We are very pleased by the impressive achievement of Cartagena and Castellón becoming PERS re-certified. As two key Spanish ports in the EcoPorts network, they will continue to contribute to the growing group of European ports working towards ambitious environmental management standards. The Port Authority of Castellón has been PERS-certified since 2009, joining the EcoPorts Network in its starting phase. The Port Authority of Cartagena has also been a long-standing EcoPorts member since 2006. Their PERS re-certification demonstrates that Spanish ports are committed to addressing environmental issues.”

Port of Cartagena receives the PERS Certificate for the second time

Cartagena and Castellón rejoin the EcoPorts community, comprising of 102 different members from 25 nations. PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years.

Source: ESPO