ESPO congratulates the Ports of Bremen/ Bremerhaven for achieving EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS)

ESPO congratulates the Ports of Bremen/Bremerhaven (Germany) for achieving re-certification through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). This is Bremen/Bremerhaven’s fifth time receiving the PERS certification.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “The number of ports renewing their certifications keeps growing. It is very gratifying to see school examples of environmental management and engagement such as the ports Bremen/Bremerhaven renewing their PERS certification. The Ports have grown and developed alongside the EcoPorts network, helping to shape the network into what it is today. We wish them all the best in their continued environmental management work in the coming years.”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “I am very pleased to see that the Ports of Bremen/Bremerhaven have successfully renewed their EcoPorts’ PERS certificate. The Ports of Bremen/Bremerhaven are important universal ports that show that no matter the nature of port activities, it is still possible to commit to environmental management. The re-certification is a real achievement and congratulations are in order.”

PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five year have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, where 116 ports from 25 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts network, and 25 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

Source: ESPO