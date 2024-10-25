ESPO’s Environmental Report 2024: Climate change more than ever a priority for Europe’s ports

This morning, the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) unveiled its annual ESPO Environmental Report 2024 – EcoPortsinSights 2024 during the GreenPort Congress hosted by HAROPA PORT in Le Havre. ESPO’s Environmental Report is a cornerstone of the EcoPorts initiative, designed to champion environmental sustainability in European ports. This year’s edition draws upon data collected from 83 European ports across 21 countries. Through the EcoPorts Self-Diagnosis Method (SDM), ports submit a wide range of environmental data, providing the basis for the report.

One of the main features of this report remains the Top 10 Environmental Priorities, a list which sheds light on the environmental challenges faced by European ports. This ranking provides both ESPO and European policymakers with the critical insights needed to make well-informed decisions. For the third consecutive year, climate change maintains its position as the foremost environmental concern for European ports.

Apart from climate change, other key priorities in the sector shifted, with energy efficiency taking the second position and air quality moving to third, compared to the 2023 report. Together, these three form a trio of critical environmental concerns for ports in the region.

Climate change adaptation is increasingly important, with 64% of ports reporting climate-related operational challenges, an increase from 47% last year. Additionally, 73% of ports are working to enhance the resilience of existing infrastructure, while 86% are integrating climate adaptation into new projects.

Notably, water-related port development has maintained its position from last year’s report, continuing to rank among the Top 10 priorities for the second consecutive year.

The ESPO Environmental Report 2024 highlights several encouraging trends among its key indicators, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental governance.

An increasing number of ports are obtaining certification under the Port Environmental Review System (PERS), the only environmental management standard specifically designed for ports by ports.

The Environmental Management Index (EMI), which aggregates the environmental management indicators, has achieved its highest value to date, reaching 8,61 in 2024. Environmental monitoring remains robust, with most of the surveyed ports implementing programs focused primarily on energy efficiency, port waste, and water quality.

The percentage of ports with an Environmental Policy, an inventory of relevant environmental legislation, and defined objectives for environmental improvement has reached an unprecedented 98%. Additionally, almost all ports now maintain inventories of Significant Environmental Aspects (SEA) and have established active environmental monitoring programs, demonstrating a proactive approach to environmental management.

The last two years saw a decrease in the indicator on the existence of an environmental training programs for port employees, which ESPO monitored. Despite an overall decline compared to 2013, this indicator is this year the highest it has ever been since 2017.

The ESPO Environmental Report is a testament to the ongoing commitment of European ports in their pursuit of environmental excellence. It also serves as a platform for these ports to communicate their dedication to essential stakeholders.

“The 2024 Environmental Report is a particular positive one. We see progress on many different indicators. This does not mean the work is done, but it must be seen as an encouragement. The Top 10 is a good barometer of what is at stake. Climate remains the most important priority, but ports do not seem to lose sight of other environmental concerns. Together with the ESPO good green practices on our website, this report is also a useful tool for all incoming EU decisionmakers,” commented Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General.

“The EcoPorts Network is going strong and the 2024 ESPO Environmental Report confirms that European ports remain deeply committed to environmental monitoring and management. It highlights both the strengths to build on and the challenges ahead. Our mission is to ensure EcoPorts equips ports with the tools to drive Europe’s decarbonisation and foster a greener future from the bottom up” added Anaëlle Boudry, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator.

Source: ESPO