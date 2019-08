India’s Essar Group has cancelled a tender in which it sought to buy 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery during 2020, two market sources said on Friday.

The company was likely testing the market, rather than intending to make a purchase, one of them said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)