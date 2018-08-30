Essar Shipping Recognized For Its Participation In The Amver Program

The Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) is a US Coast Guard-managed search and rescue program in which merchant ships make themselves available for maritime emergency response on a volunteer basis without regard to nationality and with the end objective that no call for help should go unanswered. Essar Shipping joined this network of such vessels across the world to participate in this voluntary commitment towards safety of life at sea.

On 27th of August 2018, the Consul General of the United States of America on behalf of the United States Coast Guard honored participants in the AMVER Program in the presence of Director General Dr. Malini Shankar – Indian Directorate General of Shipping. The US Consulate General recognized such 26 domestic shipping companies including Essar Shipping, for their continued participation in the American Coast Guard’s voluntary AMVER programme. At the event, Consul general Edgard Kagan said that since its inception in 1958 by the US Coast Guard, AMVER has grown to have over 140 participating nations, providing a global safety network for mariners, with over 7,850 ships available to carry out search and rescue services. In 2017, AMVER mobilized as many as 103 ships to provide assistance or help locate those in need, helping save 153 lives and assist 21 ships. He added that these awards were a wonderful opportunity to recognize Indian merchant mariners and their efforts to facilitate world trade while preserving safety at seas. It also reflects US-India collaboration that saves lives and improves efficiencies for everyone.

For the 1st year of participation, vessels are awarded the Blue Penant Award, for 5 years of consecutive participation, vessels are awarded Gold Penant Award, for 10 years of consecutive participation, vessels are awarded Purple Penant award, for 15, 20 and 25 years of consecutive participation, vessels are awarded with special recognitions.

Essar Shipping was awarded the Blue Penant award for 4 of its vessels namely MV Arun, MV Maanika, MV Maithili and MV Shravan for their first year entry to the AMVER program. MV Ashok and MT Smiti were recognized for their 2 years and 12 years commitment respectively towards the programe.

Source: Essar Shipping