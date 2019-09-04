Essar Steel India denies it cancelled 12-cargo LNG tender

Recent News

  
Essar Steel India denied it had cancelled its tender for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

The company was looking to buy 12 cargoes for delivery during 2020 in a tender last month. On Friday, two separate market sources told Reuters that Essar cancelled the tender.

Essar said the tender had been closed and that it was negotiating purchases with potential suppliers.
