Essar Steel India seeks 12 LNG cargoes for 2020 delivery -sources

30/09/2019

Essar Steel India has issued a tender for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for 2020 delivery, after previous tender was cancelled, two market sources said.

The company held a similar tender in August but the sources said they believed it did not award it. Essar previously denied it cancelled the tender.

It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the current tender which closes on Sept. 28.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Jason Neely)

