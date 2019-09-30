Essar Steel India seeks 12 LNG cargoes for 2020 delivery -sources

Essar Steel India has issued a tender for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for 2020 delivery, after previous tender was cancelled, two market sources said.

The company held a similar tender in August but the sources said they believed it did not award it. Essar previously denied it cancelled the tender.

It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the current tender which closes on Sept. 28.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Jason Neely)