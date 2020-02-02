Essar’s leaders’ reactions on Union Budget 2020-21

It is a well-rounded budget with focus on infrastructure development, new age technologies, and growth of agriculture and allied sectors. This will definitely be good for economic growth in the long run, which in turn will foster trade.

Rajiv Agarwal

CEO & MD, Essar Ports

As another boost to the Hon. Prime Minister’s vision of a gas-based economy through prioritising domestic natural gas supply, the Union Budget 2020 proposal to expand the gas grid from 16,000 km to 27,000 km is a significant announcement. This will definitely be a huge opportunity for players in the unconventional hydrocarbon sectors whose assets are mostly classified as stranded because of lack of evacuation infrastructure. As conventional hydrocarbon resources are dwindling and new resource accretions are few and far between, unconventional hydrocarbons, like CBM (as an established source) and Shale Gas (in the long run) will assume greater significance.

The gas grid expansion, coupled with the liberal policies introduced over the last few years, will revive investor confidence in the upstream sector. Our leadership in the unconventional hydrocarbon space, with more than 15 TCF of gas reserves, will help us play a central role in the emerging gas-based economy.

Pankaj Kalra,

CFO & Head-Strategy, Essar Exploration & Production

One of the Union Budget’s highlights was the focus on ‘Building a Caring Society’, which is a significant step towards gender sensitivity. The laudable decision, to appoint a task force that will present its recommendations regarding the issue about the optimum age of a girl to enter into motherhood, roots for her empowerment. Higher education, better health and increased employment opportunities not only makes her a force to reckon with, but also takes gender inclusivity to rural India. The gender-responsive budget should bolster women’s empowerment, and thereby lead to a more inclusive and powerful India Inc.

Kaustubh Sonalkar

President-HR & Admin and CEO-Essar Foundation



