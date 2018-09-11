Essberger Tankers ink ship agency deal with GAC throughout Scandinavia

Under the agreement, GAC will handle an estimated 600-800 port calls a year for Essberger Tankers’ fleet of vessels carrying a wide range of high-grade chemicals.

The deal comes after more than 20 years of successfully managing Essberger’s port calls in Finland. The shipping and logistics service provider’s ability to deliver the same high level of support from its expanding network of offices in Sweden, Denmark and Norway was a key factor in the deal being sealed. The benefits of improved business processes are already evident and continuous review will ensure GAC maintains its levels of support to give Essberger the most cost-effective and efficient ship agency operations.

Testament

Peter Österman, GAC’s Commercial Manager in Scandinavia, says: “This contract with Essberger is testament to the breadth of support GAC can provide in the area, and is a clear sign that our strategy of staff investment, continuous improvement and a wide network of offices is working.

“Essberger Tankers are known for their first-rate service and they demand the same from their suppliers. GAC is proud and privileged to be appointed their ship agency partner throughout Scandinavia.”

History

Since the acquisition of Norway’s oldest ship agency, Ole R. Olsen (established in 1845) in 2007, GAC has expanded its presence in Scandinavia by acquiring similarly respected and well-established businesses throughout the region: Transweco, JoShip and the agency arm of Ivar Lundh & Co AB in Sweden, John Nurminen Navis Oy in Finland and the shipping subsidiaries of the Lehmann Nordic Group in Denmark. Cumulatively, the four companies have been in business for over 500 years.

Source: GAC