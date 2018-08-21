essDOCS At The Upcoming ICC & UNCITRAL ‘Legal Roadmap For Digital Trade’ Conference

essDOCS COO, Marina Comninos, will be participating at the upcoming ‘Legal Roadmap for Digital Trade’ conference in London on 11 September 2018.

The upcoming conference – the first of its kind to be hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) & the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) – aims to provide a forum for global experts to explore the necessary steps for Model Law to create a more conducive environment for e-commerce and digital trade finance. It comes at a time when trade and trade finance digitization features heavily as a key priority item for supply chain participants across the globe, with legal harmonization widely recognized as playing a crucial role in unlocking commercial opportunities in paperless trade.

Marina will be moderating the first of two panels on ‘Commercial Opportunities In Paperless Trade’, focusing on ‘Electronic Alternatives To Transport & Cargo Insurance Documents’, joined by panel delegates from Lloyd’s of London and AIG.

Other sessions throughout the 1-day conference will explore topics including a detailed discussion on UNCITRAL’s Model Law on Electronic Transferrable Records (MLETR), the role of International Trade Law in providing the framework for economic prosperity, the role of digital trade in accelerating sustainable economic development, trade finance perspectives on paperless trade and more.

Source: essDOCS