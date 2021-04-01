essDOCS signs MoU with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, to expand digital trade adoption at major Indian Port

essDOCS, the leading enabler of paperless trade, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata; formerly Kolkata Port Trust), to expand digital trade adoption at this major port on the East Coast of India.

The MoU facilitates a strategic partnership between essDOCS and SMP Kolkata, whereby essDOCS will provide its electronic Bill of Lading (eB/L), trade document management, transport management, document compliance, visibility and eCertificate of Origin (eCO) solutions for importers and exporters using the Indian port.

SMP Kolkata is a key strategic port for Eastern India Trade flows, which, given the ongoing shift towards digitization in the post-pandemic era, partnered with essDOCS as part of a wider port-led initiative to improve ease of doing business for its stakeholders through digital solutions.

Under the MoU, both parties also agreed to share knowledge with each other regarding digital trade innovations and the requirements for port users / stakeholders to adopt paperless trade solutions swiftly and efficiently.

Commenting on the essDOCS-SMP Kolkata partnership, Shri Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP Kolkata, said: “Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) is the first major port of India and acts as a gateway for the eastern region and also serves the neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The proposed solution by essDOCS to provide electronic Bill of Lading and Digital Trade Management solutions to the Importers and Exporters of our Port will go a long way in our efforts to bring in ease of doing business at the Port through digital initiatives. We expect that this solution will substantially reduce delays in transmission of the documents”.

Alexander Goulandris, Co-CEO, essDOCS, added: “We are delighted to partner with SMP Kolkata to expand the use of our digital trade solutions at the port and across India, a crucial strategic market for global trade that has recently taken active steps at both the government and corporate level in driving trade digitization.”

Source: essDOCS