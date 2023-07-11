EST-Floattech battery packs for world’s first CO2-neutral event vessel Oceandiva London

When the ‘Oceandiva London’ will be plying the waves of the River Thames, power will be no concern. Not for the captain, nor for the vessel’s four hundred guests. Sailing at full speed, party lighting on max, the fully electric event vessel’s power is a certainty. Whether the guests are dancing away at a big wedding, watching a fashion show, or are enjoying one of the many other fine things event vessels are built for, the show will go on. Carbon free. All non-human energy on board will come from the Energy Storage Systems supplied by EST-Floattech.

Designed and built by the Dutch energy technology and storage solutions specialist, the Green Orca system is made up of two lithium battery packs with an total capacity of 2.2 MWh. This energy storage system is one of the cornerstones for the vessel’s CO2-neutral operation. In this way, EST-Floattech is instrumental for the vessel having received the Green Award Foundation’s prestigious Gold Certificate with a Platinum Label. This is the highest level of recognition for shipping companies committed to environment protection, safety and quality. ‘Oceandiva London’ is also the first vessel of its kind to receive it.

“We are delighted to contribute to the world’s first carbon-neutral event vessel. The same goes for our cooperation with electrical system integrator Werkina, an important and valued new business partner with very strong references”, Walter van der Pennen, EST’s Commercial Director noted.

Industry firsts

The groundbreaking vessel, which will enter service this summer, features several industry firsts. What little CO2 the vessel might release, will be balanced by the same amount being absorbed from the atmosphere. The batteries are charged by both green fast charging shore power and onboard solar panels, with a biofuel generator as back up for longer excursions. The ‘Oceandiva London’ will be an eye-catching flag bearer of the Net Zero Marine Services (NZMS) programme to decarbonise the Capital’s river.

Oceandiva

The beautiful, brand new event vessel was designed for the British events company Smart Group by Amsterdam-based company Oceandiva – who operates similar ships in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Working in collaboration with Oceandiva, Smart Group owns, manages and operates the vessel. The 86m long and 17m wide ‘Oceandiva London’ – the largest floating event venue on the Thames – offers 2,625 m2 of flexible indoor and outdoor space spread across three decks. It can host a range of events, whether static or sailing in the heart of the City, from award ceremonies, receptions, conferences, dinners to product launches and exhibitions and more.

The vessel was built by VEKA Group of Werkendam, the Netherlands. Electrical system integrator Werkina Werkendam commissioned EST-Floatech for the energy solution. Kees Hoekwater, Werkina’s General Manager: “We have been assigned for the complete vessel as our first ever battery-only powered vessel and have selected EST-Floattech for their fastest delivery time. They subsequently smoothly lived up to all expectations.”

A diva in London, the event venue is a pride for the Dutch shipbuilding industry, including Nesec Fund Management B.V. from Rotterdam, the specialist maritime financing institution enabling this project.

Source: EST-Floattech