EST-Floattech on board for the retrofitting journey of inland vessel the “FPS Maas”

On the way to zero-emission marine transportation, EST-Floattech is a part of the innovative FPS Maas retrofit project from Future Proof Shipping and Holland Shipyards Group. Both companies are actively working on sustainable projects, where HSG builds or retrofits the ships, and FPS, as the zero-emissions shipowner, offers sustainable marine transportation services.

With the ‘FPS Maas’, FPS is en route to build and operate a fleet of 10 zero-emission inland and short-sea vessels. For HSG the refit of the ‘Maas’ is part of their ambition to work on a greener and more sustainable shipping industry. Dutch System Integrator Oechies is a part of this project and has chosen to collaborate with EST-Floattech on the refit of the Maas to a hybrid H2-electrical propulsion engine.

In August, the inland shipping container vessel ‘FPS Maas’ made its final journey on an internal combustion engine on diesel from Belgium to Rotterdam. The container ship is currently at Holland Shipyards Group in Werkendam and after years of hard work, and months of preparation, including energy profiling, the retrofitting of the vessel can begin.

During the retrofitting in Q4 of 2022, the diesel propulsion will be replaced with hydrogen technology, removing both the main engine & gearbox and installing a new modular propulsion system. This will consist of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a fuel cell system and an EST-Floattech battery system with a capacity of 504 kWh. In this case, EST-Floattech’s reliable and DNV-certified Green Orca system will be used for peak shaving, secondary and bridging power. In the Green Orca system, many hard and software fail-safes are implemented to ensure safe and long-time operation of the batteries.

Walter van der Pennen, Commercial Director of EST-Floattech is proud to be part of such an innovative project with Future Proof Shipping, Holland Shipyards Group and Oechies: “We are pleased that after previous successful collaborations Oechies contacted us again and chose for the robust Green Orca System. We are determined to contribute to a more sustainable world and through the delivery of this these batteries we support reducing emissions of the marine industry using hybrid propulsion systems.”

“EST-Floattech is one of the few that can deliver the battery power required for the FPS Maas and we are pleased to have them onboard in this challenging project, through our partners at Oechies. We look forward to a constructive partnership in battery technology, not only during delivery and integration but also during our operations.” Fokke van der Veen, Director Operations – Future Proof Shipping.

Once the ‘FPS Maas’ is back in service, it will carry on shipping container cargo between Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Source: EST-Floattech