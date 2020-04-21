ÈTA People: An Efficient Sustainable Service Model For The Shipping Industry

We would like to announce a new business with an efficient sustainable service model for the Shipping Industry.

ÈTA People offers worldwide local maritime assistance in ports around the world through their dedicated global partner network which will save costs, time and reduces ecological footprint.

WHY

By using their global network of local partners, ÈTA People can assist shipowners and ship managers with their shipboard operations and challenges on board locally. Most useful always, but especially NOW during COVID-19 with the extraordinary circumstances and travel restrictions.

By ÈTA People’s local assistance, ships can continue to sail on schedule and deliver their cargo on time without overall delay.

Our general goal is to make the shipping industry more efficient. And through this efficiency it automatically becomes more sustainable: sustainable through efficiency.

HOW

ÈTA People’s office is located in Groningen, The Netherlands. The office team consists of experienced shipping professionals who are available to contribute solutions and understand the bigger picture.

They are full time available to answer requests and offer the right service, partner and expert at every location worldwide.

ÈTA People coordinates the full-service process from start to success and assure quality by

arranging a quick solution; handling all communication for, and with clients at all times.

WHAT

ÈTA People’s network consists of dedicated partners worldwide to supply clients with local maritime assistance: experienced local experts and trouble-shooters in all maritime fields who possess extensive knowledge of their region.

WHO

Managing Director ÈTA People: Marloes Stuivenberg

Shareholder ÈTA People: Sam Gombra (also Founding Director of ÈTA Shipping: https://www.etashipping.com)

Marketing & Communications Manager ÈTA People: Mijs Verhoeven (Also Founding Director of Helmswoman)

Marloes Stuivenberg started her career at sea over 10 years ago. After 3 years at sea, she started to work for Sam Gombra and ForestWave Navigation in the crewing department.

After working together for 7 years they have decided to team up and start ÈTA to follow their ambition to make the shipping industry more efficient. ÈTA Shipping was founded in September 2019 and ÈTA People in February 2020. Mijs Verhoeven joined the team on a freelance basis in March 2020 to give ÈTA a boost on the Sales and (online) Marketing side to expand business and network.

Why Èta

The Greek letter η (Pronounce: “èta”) is the symbol used for Efficiency in physics. Èta Shipping & Èta People base their strategy on achieving superior efficiency therefore selected the “η” for their company name and logo.

Source: ÈTA People