ETF Urges Stricter Regulations and Accountability for Shadow Fleet Operations

The European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) is calling for urgent action to combat the rise of so-called “shadow fleets,” which continue to operate outside international norms, undermining basic worker protections, environmental safeguards, and maritime safety regulations. These fleets, comprising vessels with obscure ownership and frequently shifting registries, expose serious flaws in international shipping practices by allowing companies to bypass regulatory oversight, evade sanctions, and neglect seafarers’ rights.

Background: An Expanding Risk in Maritime Transport

Shadow fleets have surged as a result of sanctions on certain nations and resources, notably Russian oil following the war in Ukraine. These ships often operate under so-called “flags of convenience,” registered in nations with minimal regulatory oversight, enabling frequent renaming and reflagging to avoid detection. Many of these ships bypass essential protocols, operating without proper insurance, adequate maintenance, or safety checks, which puts seafarers and marine environments at heightened risk.

The environmental and safety risks associated with these fleets are significant. Ship-to-ship (STS) transfers, used to obscure cargo origins, frequently occur in international waters and sheltered areas, including parts of the Aegean Sea, the waters around Malta, Egypt, and Sicily. These high-risk transfers, often conducted in poor weather conditions, have led to calls from local communities and civil society organizations for authorities to take stronger action against shadow fleet activities.

ETF’s Position: A Call for Robust, Coordinated Action

The ETF strongly condemns the use of shadow fleets and calls on the European Union and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for a coordinated European and International response, to take measures, push involved member states in following the cargo, from origin to destination, implement more stringent controls to ensure that vessels comply with safety, labour, and environmental standards. “Seafarers should not be unwittingly involved in illegal activities, nor should they be subjected to dangerous work conditions that put their lives at risk,” ETF’s General Secretary Livia Spera stated. “Without a coordinated response from flag states, port authorities, and regulatory bodies, these shadow operations will continue to threaten the safety of our waters and our workers” she added.

The ETF highlights the need for measures including:

Enhanced tracking and transparency requirements, holding flag states accountable for the vessels they register.

Stronger Port State Control inspections to ensure vessels in European waters have valid insurance, adhere to safety regulations and maintain worker protections.

Support for IMO and ILO guidelines on fair treatment of seafarers to protect workers from criminalization in case of an incident or accident involving shadow fleet vessels.

As the ETF continues to press for these reforms, it remains committed to defending seafarers’ rights, advocating for sustainable maritime practices, and working with international bodies to uphold high standards in global shipping. The ETF urges stakeholders across the maritime sector to cooperate and ensure a safe, fair, and environmentally responsible future for seafarers and the communities affected by maritime transport.

Source: European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF)