Ethanol tankers in San Francisco Bay await lifting of NuStar’s terminal force majeure

A pair of medium-range tankers carrying ethanol from Brazil are sitting in San Francisco Bay, unable to unload at NuStar’s Selby terminal after the company declared force majeure last week.

The Eco California and Sadah Silver were both spotted in the bay Tuesday, having recently sailed north from Santos, Brazil, according to cFlow, Platts trade-flow software. The Sadah Silver has been in the bay since the end of September, according to cFlow, as it had been waiting for tank space into which to discharge its cargo.

Two ethanol storage tanks at NuStar’s Selby terminal caught fire last week due to unknown causes.

“Force majeure notices were sent out within the first 24 hours after the incident, and it is in effect until we notify our customers otherwise,” said NuStar in an email Tuesday. “Operations at the terminal remain suspended, but efforts continue to get the facility up and functioning again.”

NuStar said after the fire that the affected tanks were only 1% full. The terminal is the only one in the San Francisco area where ethanol imports can discharge, sources said.

But one source cautioned against assuming the cargoes aboard the two tankers were for NuStar.

But, as one source said: “Just because there is space in the tank doesn’t mean it was for that seller,” as another market participant could be first in line to fill those tanks before the tankers discharged.

The Eco California stopped in Los Angeles and discharged part of its cargo before arriving in San Francisco, according to cFlow, while the Sadah Silver sailed directly from Santos to San Francisco.

Imports represent a large swell in supply in California, so market participants typically draw down inventories ahead of arriving vessels. The disruption of the cargoes prompted California buyers who were suddenly short to shift their attention to the domestic market to cover demand.

“Because the two MR vessels cannot discharge, buyers who are short the product are having to buy rail in that area and have pushed up prices from plus 2 over Chicago to plus 25-28 cents/gal over Chicago,” said one Brazilian source.

Source: Platts