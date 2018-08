EU 2018/19 soft wheat exports down 37pc at 1.2mn T by Aug. 5

European Union soft wheat exports in the 2018/19 season that started on July 1 had reached 1.2 million tonnes by Aug. 5, down 37 percent from a year-earlier 1.9mn t, European Commission data showed.

EU 2018/19 barley exports had reached 497,000 tonnes, up 54 percent from a year-earlier 322,000 tonnes, the official data showed.

EU 2018/19 maize imports stood at 1.3 million tonnes, down 24 percent from 1.7 million a year ago.

Source: Reuters