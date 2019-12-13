EU 2019-20 soft wheat production estimate rises, corn dips: COCERAL

European trade association COCERAL bumped up the European Union’s soft wheat production estimate for the 2019-20 marketing season to 145 million mt from 143 million mt in September, latest data showed.

The EU 2019-20 marketing season runs from July 2019 to June 2020.

The trading bloc’s wheat production estimates for the 2019 season are 14.3% higher than 2018.

Including durum wheat, the EU is expected to produce a total of 152.6 million mt of wheat in 2019-20, according to the latest COCERAL Grain Crop Forecast report.

France, the bloc’s largest wheat producer and exporter, achieved almost record yields for soft wheat despite a heatwave that hit the country in June and July, the US Department of Agriculture said earlier.

The USDA had recently raised the EU’s total wheat production for 2019-20 to 153.5 million mt, slightly higher than 153 million mt estimated in November.

The EU is the world’s largest wheat producer and second-largest exporter after Russia.

CORN OUTPUT

In contrast to wheat, the corn production estimate in the EU was slightly lower at 61.5 million mt from 61.6 million mt in September, according to the COCERAL data. The bloc produced 61.3 million mt of corn last year.

The USDA kept the EU’s corn production numbers unchanged from November, at 64.6 million mt.

EU, the world’s third-largest corn producer and largest importer, imported corn at a record pace in the current marketing year, shipping in 9.2 million mt of the coarse grain as of December 8, up 10% year on year.

Source: Platts