EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 19.79mln tonnes by March 28

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 19.79 million tonnes by March 28, data published by the European Commission showed.

That was down from 25.62 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission’s data has covered the EU’s 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 5.72 million tonnes, against 5.87 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 11.65 million tonnes, down from 15.95 million.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)