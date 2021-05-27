EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 23.70 million tonnes by May 23

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 23.70 million tonnes by May 23, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That was down from 32.06 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission’s data has covered the EU’s 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 6.94 million tonnes, against 6.96 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 13.09 million tonnes, down from 18.49 million.

Source: (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)