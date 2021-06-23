EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 25.10 million tonnes by June 20

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 25.10 million tonnes by June 20, data published by the European Commission showed.

That was down from 34.28 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

The Commission indicated, however, that figures for France only ran to June 2.

EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 7.07 million tonnes, against 7.22 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 14.26 million tonnes, down from 19.34 million.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission’s data has covered the EU’s 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)