EU 2020/21 soybean imports at 13.17 mln T by May 16, rapeseed 5.80 mln T

European Union soybean imports in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 13.17 million tonnes by May 16, data published by the European Commission showed.

That compared with 13.10 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission’s data has covered the EU’s 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

EU rapeseed imports in 2020/21 had reached 5.80 million tonnes, compared with 5.39 million a year ago.

Soymeal imports so far in 2020/21 were at 14.85 million tonnes against 15.84 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports were at 4.61 million tonnes versus 5.07 million a year ago.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)