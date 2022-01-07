EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports 14 mln T by Jan. 2, French data up to Nov.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 14.01 million tonnes by Jan. 2, according to data published by the European Commission, which said that figures for France were only complete up to November.

That compared with 13.63 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 4.52 million tonnes, against 3.86 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 7.33 million tonnes, against 8.66 million.

The Commission had said previously it expected French data to be complete again from the start of January following partial transmission of figures in recent months due to a technical problem at France’s customs service.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)