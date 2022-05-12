EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports 22.77 million T by May 8

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July reached 22.77 million tonnes by May 8, data published on Tuesday by the European Commission showed.

That compared with 23.47 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 6.69 million tonnes, against 6.87 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 13.88 million tonnes, against 13.25 million.

For soft wheat, the 27-country bloc’s main cereal export, the Commission’s data showed the largest EU exporting countries so far in 2021/22 as follows:

Origin Tonnes in 2021/22

France 7,208,747

Romania 5,962,025

Germany 3,150,934

Bulgaria 1,661,289

Lithuania 1,398,925

Latvia 1,364,914

Poland 1,186,769

The five largest destinations for EU soft wheat exports so far in 2021/22 were as follows:

2021/22

Destination tonnes share

Algeria 3,459,258 15.2%

Egypt 2,363,731 10.4%

China 2,131,152 9.4%

Nigeria 1,744,817 7.7%

Morocco 1,456,929 6.4%

For maize, of which the EU is a net importer mainly to feed its livestock herd, the five largest supplier countries so far in 2021/22 were:

2021/22

Origin tonnes share

Ukraine 7,136,465 51.4%

Brazil 3,442,046 24.8%

Canada 1,010,813 7.3%

Serbia 660,144 4.8%

Moldova 439,912 3.2%

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Edmund Blair)