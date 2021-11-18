EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 10.01 mln T, French data still incomplete

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 10.01 million tonnes by Nov. 14, data published by the European Commission showed.

That was up from 9.29 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 3.02 million tonnes, against 3.16 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 4.52 million tonnes, against 6.55 million.

The Commission said that data for France in the report was still only complete until July 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Forrest Crellin)